Mrs. Brigitte Christine Circle, 74, of rural Pawhuska, died at 7:15 A.M. on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at The Journey Home in Bartlesville.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 2 P.M. on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at the Oglesby Cemetery with Rev. Bill Long of the Calvary Chapel at Bowring officiating. Funeral services and interment will be directed by the Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.
Visitation will be at the Stumpff Funeral Home on Monday and Tuesday from 9 AM until 8 PM.
Mrs. Circle was born in West Berlin, Germany on October 22, 1944. She completed her education in Germany and came to the United States to make her home in 1964. She had made her home in Texas and then Oklahoma and proudly became a United States citizen in 1977. She was married to Sherman Lowell Circle at Dewey on January 14, 1978. They were residents of the Pawhuska/Hulah Lake area and Mr. Circle preceded her in death on March 19, 1999. Mrs. Circle had been active as a waitress at the Tuxedo Café in Bartlesville.
Survivors include three sons, Martin Maddux and companion, Lavelda Jessepe of Catoosa, George Circle of Pawhuska and Daniel Circle and wife Debbie of Sedan, Kansas, and one brother, Andreas Graff of Munich, Germany. In addition to her husband she was preceded in death by her parents.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to The Journey Home, 900 N.E. Washington Blvd., Bartlesville, Okla. 74006 or to Rivercross Hospice, 9920 E. 2nd Street, Suite 201, Tulsa, Oklahoma, 74146.
Friends who wish may sign the online guest book and leave condolences at www.stumpff.org.
Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Sept. 8 to Oct. 7, 2019