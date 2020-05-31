Byron James Reburn, age 94, died peacefully on March 28, 2020 in Bartlesville, Oklahoma. He was born in Dubuque, Iowa on June 4, 1925 to Norbert and Ebba (Nelson) Reburn. A memorial service and celebration will be held on Saturday June 13th at 2 p.m. at St. John Before the Latin Gate Catholic Church in Bartlesville. St. John Church is following all guidelines for social distancing.

He served our country in WWII as a member of the famed 99th Infantry Division. The "battle babies" of WWII were only teenagers at the time of their draft. The 99th played a strategic role in the Battle of the Bulge. Mr. Reburn was awarded the Bronze Star Medal for meritorious achievement in ground combat during WWII. He also received the European Campaign Medal. After the war, he returned to Dubuque to further his education at Loras College and then at the University of Iowa.

Byron worked for almost three decades as a pharmaceutical salesman for Schering Labs and Hoffman La-Roche. He served with a commitment to the patients of his physician customers and earned numerous sales awards throughout his career. It was in this role he met a lovely receptionist at a physician office. She proclaimed, "you'll have to marry me to get in to see the doctor" and the rest is history. Byron and Irene (Deceptris) Reburn were married in Sioux City and Byron passed before their 62nd wedding anniversary.

Byron was an avid tennis player; and he enjoyed boating on the Missouri River and motorcycle trips to the headwaters.

Upon retirement, Byron and Irene relocated to Bartlesville, OK to be closer to family. They made wonderful friends in Oklahoma. He was active in the Bartlesville Tennis Association and played tennis well into his eighties.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Norbert, Jr. Byron is survived by wife Irene Reburn, son and daughter in law Dr. Michael Anthony Reburn and wife Elizabeth of Bartlesville, OK and granddaughters Anne Elizabeth Reburn of Los Angeles, CA and Christina Irene Reburn of Nashville, TN.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Brookdale South and Comforting Hands Hospice for their amazing compassion and dedication.

