Calvin M. Lucas, 94, a long-time rural Washington County resident, passed peacefully from this life March 23. He was the son of Myrtle Irene (Frazier) & Russell Otis Lucas. Calvin attended Antioch School through 8th grade and graduated from Copan High School in 1943.

He served in the Army Air Corps from 1943-1945, having completed 24 missions over targets in Germany/France as a ball turret /waist gunner in a B17 bomber with the 331st Squadron, 94th Bomb Group. Following his honorable discharge, he worked at various jobs including farming, Dewey Cement Co., Phillips Petroleum Co., Drilling Specialties Co., custom hay hauling & fence/corral building, Washington County District 1 road maintenance. He also served on the Board of Education for Copan Schools. He always had a love of the land and continued to enjoy farming a small patch of ground at his home. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing, becoming famous in later years for his fish fries.

He married his high school sweetheart, Grace Griffin, following graduation and they made their home in the Washington County area. They were married for 50+ years before she preceded him in death. Together they had four daughters: Calveta (Willard) Lyons, Patricia Casurole, Teresa Templeton, Sue (John) Leonard and they survive him.

He was later briefly married to Verla Morris; she also predeceased him.

Calvin was preceded in death by his parents, both wives, one stepdaughter & two sons-in-law, 4 brothers, 2 sisters. He is survived by his daughters, 2 stepdaughters, 14 grandchildren, 6 step-grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, 10 great-great-grandchildren, a host of in-laws, nieces/nephews, and friends.

Private services for immediate family are planned due to current governmental guidelines/restrictions, with a celebration of life/legacy to be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in his memory may be made to The Journey Home, 900 NE Washington Blvd, Bartlesville OK. 74006.

