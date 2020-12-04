Carl Jerry Hackney
Carl Jerry Hackney, 84, Army veteran and lifelong resident of Bartlesville, OK, passed away at home in the early morning of Dec. 2.
Jerry was born to Carl Jennings and Mary Ella Hackney. He attended College High School and served in the U.S. Army from 1958 to 1962 as Specialist 4th Class. He often served as Honor Guard and was an instructor and curriculum author for gas turbine engine instruction. He also attended Central Pilgrim College, LeTourneau College, and Oklahoma State University. On March 24, 1962, he married Carolyn Sue Mains, and they celebrated their 58th anniversary in 2020. Jerry retired from Rockwell International in 1996 after more than 32 years of service. In addition to working at Rockwell, he raised Black Angus cattle, worked on his oil lease, farmed, and enjoyed using his heavy equipment. He was active in First Wesleyan Church, serving faithfully on their ministry safety team.
Jerry is survived by his wife Carolyn Hackney, daughter Deanna Ellis and husband David, son DJ Hackney and wife Kristina, six grandchildren: Matthew DeLaughter, Mary Wilkinson, Michael DeLaughter, Rachel Hackney, Grayson Hackney, Bennett Hackney, two great-grandsons Levi and Evan Wilkinson, a brother Tom Hackney and wife Sue, and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents, his sister Ann Wade and a granddaughter Kara Hackney.
Jerry's family will receive friends at the Davis Family Funeral Home & Crematory – Walker Brown Chapel, 918-333-7665, 4201 Nowata Rd, Bartlesville, on Sunday, Dec. 6, from 3-4 p.m. Visitation will also be held from 12-5. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the First Wesleyan Church Missions Fund, 1776 Silver Lake Rd, Bartlesville, OK 74006, and Okla. Wesleyan Univ. Julie Bonner Nursing Scholarship Fund, 2201 Silver Lake Rd, Bartlesville, OK 74006.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, Dec. 7, at the First Wesleyan Church, with Pastor Joe Colaw officiating. Interment will follow in the Memorial Park Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Carter Davis and the Davis Family Funeral Home & Crematory – Walker Brown Chapel. Online condolences and remembrances may be shared at www.DavisFamilyFuneralHome.com
