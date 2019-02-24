Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carl Michael "Mike" Hall. View Sign

Carl Michael "Mike" Hall, beloved husband, son, father, poppa and brother, went to see his glory on Thursday, February 21, 2019. He was greeted there by his father, Carl Clinton "Corky" Hall, his brother James Hall and his Grandmother LaTressa Vanderpool Moore. He leaves behind a family who doesn't know how to continue without his love, laughter and humor, including his wife JoEllen LaTuner Hall, His mother Beulah Rose Hall; two sisters Linda Shallenburger and husband Tim and Margie Bugni and husband Jim; one brother Joe Hall and wife Sherri. Three children Heather Subbert and husband Bryan, Travis Hall and wife Amanda and Ashleigh Boeve and husband Jessie. Eight grandchildren Jackson, Isaiah, Ani, Chloe, Hanna, Joseph, Samuel and Jace. Countless aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Mike was born on March 8, 1951 in Joplin, Missouri. He attended Riverton High School and graduated with the class of 1969. He joined the Navy and proudly served our country on the USS Brumby, a destroyer escort ship. Afterward he attended Missouri Southern College obtaining a degree in Environmental Science. He married the love of his life, JoEllen LaTuner in 1973 and raised his three children in Southeast Kansas, boating on local lakes and rivers on the weekends. He spent many years as the Public Works Director in Baxter Springs before moving to Bartlesville, Oklahoma in 1994. He served as the director of Water Works in Bartlesville for 20 years, retiring in 2014. In retirement he acted as a consultant for water plant projects being built in the Four States area.

Mike was a dedicated Catholic, converting later in life and enjoying his newfound faith. A true renaissance man, he was incredibly generous with his time and resources. He believed rising early and working hard and he could build or fix anything he set his mind to. He was an engaging story-teller who made friends easily. He took care of the people he loved and he loved many people. He was and is our hero.

He recently relocated to a home in the country outside Miami, Oklahoma where he loved watching the sun rise over the fields, working on projects around the house and taking care of his new property. An avid motorcyclist, Mike explored the United States with his wife and best friend JoEllen on the back of his Harley, visiting most of the contiguous US. His life was full of love, joy, golf, corny jokes and adventure. He would prefer for this to end with and inappropriate joke, but just as in life, we are keeping him in line.

A Memorial Mass will be held 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Galena, Kansas. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mary Martha/Catholic Charities, Bartlesville, Ok.

