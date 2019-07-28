Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol J. (Anno) Stithem. View Sign Service Information Davis Family Funeral Home 113 S. Osage Avenue Dewey , OK 74029 (918)-534-3030 Visitation 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM Davis Family Funeral Home – Walker Brown Chapel 4201 Nowata Rd Bartlesville , OK View Map Calling hours 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM Davis Family Funeral Home – Walker Brown Chapel 4201 Nowata Rd Bartlesville , OK View Map Visitation 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM Davis Family Funeral Home – Walker Brown Chapel 4201 Nowata Rd Bartlesville , OK View Map Graveside service 2:00 PM Dewey Cemetery HWY 75 North View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Carol J. Stithem, age 75, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family.

Carol was born to Cleve and Lois Anno on April 30, 1944, in Okmulgee, OK. Carol grew up around Bakersfield, CA, and graduated from Torrence High School. She joined the Air Force out of high school and served three years.

In 1965 Carol moved to Bartlesville, OK, and worked as a waitress at the Thunderbird Café and then was employed at Phillips Petroleum Co. where she retired after 20 years of employment. After retirement she started cleaning houses for several Phillips executives. She loved this job as she gained many friends and enjoyed helping others.

On May 13, 1986, Carol married Douglas Stithem and they made their home south of Bartlesville. She loved working in the yard and having parties, enjoying company and making memories.

She is survived by her husband Douglas Stithem; daughter Cissie McCabe and husband Doug; and four grandchildren: Austin Constuble and his fiance Danielle Gollaway of Bartlesville, Jennifer Stowe and husband Tim of Sapulpa, Shelby Sturgeon of Dewey, and Jason McCabe of Barnsdall. She also had 10 great grandchildren; two brothers Gary Anno and wife Christy of Bartlesville, and Wiley Anno of Clear Lake, CA; sister Elaine Kay Anno and friend Joe of Cypress, TX; and sister-in-law Charlene and husband Monty of Hutchison, KS. She was preceded in death by her parents, and brothers Tony and Steve Anno.

Carol's family will receive friends at the Davis Family Funeral Home – Walker Brown Chapel, 918-333-7665, 4201 Nowata Rd, Bartlesville, on Sunday, July 28, from 3-5 p.m. Visitation will also be held on Sunday from noon-5 p.m., and Monday from 9 a.m.- noon.

Graveside services will be held 2 p.m. on Monday, July 29, at the Dewey Cemetery, HWY 75 North with Pastor Charlene Cross officiating. Services are under the direction of Carter Davis and the Davis Family Funeral Home – Walker Brown Chapel. Online condolences and remembrances may be shared at www.DavisFamilyFuneralHome.com.

