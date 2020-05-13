Carol Sue Thornton, 67, of Bartlesville, Oklahoma, died May 4, 2020 at St. John's Hospital in Tulsa, OK. She was the graduate of Northeast High School in Arma, Kansas. She never married.
She is survived by her sister Shirley, of their home in Bartlesville; brother James of Weatherford, Texas; sister Evelyn of Bartlesville; two nieces; two nephews; a grand niece and a great grand nephew of Tucson, Arizona. She will be deeply missed by everyone who knew and loved her. Cremation has been entrusted to Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.
Published in Examiner-Enterprise from May 13 to June 12, 2020