Carol Klatt Wegner, age 88, died on November 7, 2019 in Mesa Arizona. She was born in Waukesha, Wisconsin on March 29, 1931, graduated from the University of Wisconsin with a B.A. in Education, and married Gene Wegner in 1953. She taught kindergarten in Bartlesville, Oklahoma and lived there from 1960 through 1996. In 1996 she moved to Leisure World in Mesa, Arizona.

Carol was a devoted wife, mother and Christian who loved children, travel, music, tennis, and spending time with friends and family. She was an encourager, an optimist, always able to find and see the best in all and will be remembered for her sweet, kind nature. Cherishing her memory and the good times they shared will be her many friends in Wisconsin, Oklahoma, Arizona whose lives she touched.

She is survived by her children David Wegner, Albuquerque, NM, Lynn Babinski, Mesa, AZ, Steve Wegner, Tulsa, OK and Karen Brierley, Decatur, GA and brother, Brian Klatt, Dover, CT, nine grandchildren; and six great grandchildren.

There will be a joint service for Gene and Carol at 10AM Saturday, February 1 at the Broadway Christian Church, 7335 E Broadway, Mesa, AZ 85208. Their interment ceremony will be held at 1PM Monday, February 3 at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, 23029 Cave Creek Road, Phoenix, AZ 85024.