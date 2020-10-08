Catherine Christine (Sharpton) Lyke
Dewey - Catherine Christine (Sharpton) Lyke, of Dewey, Oklahoma, died Tuesday, October 6, 2020.
She was born October 1, 1931, to parents Homer Sharpton and Lena Bowser, in Dewey, Oklahoma. She was a graduate of Dewey High School with the class of 1949, as well as her four children!
Christine married Bud Lyke in 1948. The couple had four children. In her younger days, she loved to read and making cross stitch quilts for all the babies in the family. The couple also loved camping, fishing and boating. They also took bus tours all over the United States together. Her favorite trip was her cruise to Alaska with her family. Christine also enjoyed working crossword puzzles and jigsaw puzzles. She loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren so very much!
She was a member of the Phillips Bowling League for several years. The couple were members of the Swinging Squares Dance Club as well. Christine was a member of the Dewey First Christian Church Ladies Encouragers Group and the Little Red Hens Red Hat Club in Bartlesville.
Christine was preceded in death by her husband, Charles W. "Bud" Lyke, Homer Sharpton (father), Lena Bowser (mother), Vesta Sharpton (Step mother), Ike Bowser (Stepfather), Betty Cole (sister, Virginia Rhodes (Sister) Jacquelyn Sharpton (sister) Darrell Kent (brother), , Betty Lou Ensminger (step sister), Billy Rhodes (nephew) Kent Rhodes (nephew), Donald Keller (nephew).
She is survived by her sister Ruby Moody, of Dewey; stepsister Rosemary Person of Tulsa; children Christy Lyke Tulsa, OK, Charles W. "Chuck" Lyke Jr (Karen) Simpsonville, S.C. Linda Firor (Steve) Broken Arrow, OK, Michael Lyke (Cinder) Branson, Mo.; grandchildren Christopher Lyke, Ginny Lyke, Andy Lyke (Tara), Joshua Firor (Teara), Jessica Firor (Dustin), Melissa Firor, Gannon Young; great grandchildren Sydney & Blake Burns, Madeline, Alyssa, Addison Lyke, Addyline, Kennedy, Norah Firor, Carter Duarte; nieces & nephews including, The Lee family, The Moses Family, The Sims family, The Cole Family, Cousins including Fern Smith, Jerry Sharpton, Sandra Casper and lifelong friends including Wilma Workman, Ramona Townsend and Leona Edwards.
The family would like to thank the wonderful love and care given to Mom in the past year by the staff at Broken Arrow Baptist Village.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 10 and Sunday, October 11 from 9am to 5pm at Stumpff Funeral Home. Due to the current Covid 19 pandemic, the family has chosen a private family graveside to be held at a later time. Friends who wish may sign the online guest book and leave condolences at www.stumpff.org
.