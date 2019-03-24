Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Catherine Fay Becker, 77, of Bartlesville, died at 7:15 P.M. on Wednesday at her home in Bartlesville.

Private family services will be held and cremation arrangements are under the direction of the Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Mrs. Becker was born at Pawhuska, Oklahoma on September 17, 1941 the daughter of Harold Herlander Crume and Ruth Magdelene (Eveland) Crume. She graduated from Ochelata High School and took modeling classes and the Dale Carnegie Course. She was a secretary at Oral Roberts University and the with the Clinton Regional Hospital. She was then a secretary with the Department of Human Services for 20 years until her retirement in 2010. She always wanted to make people laugh.

Survivors include two sons, Dale Kaemmerling of Bartlesville and Paul Becker of Seattle, Washington, five grandchildren, Katrina Becker, Michael Dodson and wife Barbara of Grove and Misty Boosted and husband John of Bartlesville, Lindsey Kaemmerling, David Kaemmerling. 6 great grandchildren, Jami, Julie, Drevon, Asher, Mathew, Alex. A sister, Mary Munsell and husband Jim of Bartlesville and a brother, David Crume of Ochelata. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Sheri Dodson, her father, Harold Crume and her mother, Ruth Ritchie (Crume), and brother, Charles Crume.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested to the Animal Rescue Foundation or the SPCA to help animals.

Friends who wish may sign the online guest book and leave condolences at Catherine Fay Becker, 77, of Bartlesville, died at 7:15 P.M. on Wednesday at her home in Bartlesville.Private family services will be held and cremation arrangements are under the direction of the Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.Mrs. Becker was born at Pawhuska, Oklahoma on September 17, 1941 the daughter of Harold Herlander Crume and Ruth Magdelene (Eveland) Crume. She graduated from Ochelata High School and took modeling classes and the Dale Carnegie Course. She was a secretary at Oral Roberts University and the with the Clinton Regional Hospital. She was then a secretary with the Department of Human Services for 20 years until her retirement in 2010. She always wanted to make people laugh.Survivors include two sons, Dale Kaemmerling of Bartlesville and Paul Becker of Seattle, Washington, five grandchildren, Katrina Becker, Michael Dodson and wife Barbara of Grove and Misty Boosted and husband John of Bartlesville, Lindsey Kaemmerling, David Kaemmerling. 6 great grandchildren, Jami, Julie, Drevon, Asher, Mathew, Alex. A sister, Mary Munsell and husband Jim of Bartlesville and a brother, David Crume of Ochelata. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Sheri Dodson, her father, Harold Crume and her mother, Ruth Ritchie (Crume), and brother, Charles Crume.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested to the Animal Rescue Foundation or the SPCA to help animals.Friends who wish may sign the online guest book and leave condolences at www.stumpff.org. Funeral Home Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory

1600 Southeast Washington Boulevard

Bartlesville , OK 74006

(918) 333-4300 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Mar. 24 to Apr. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Examiner-Enterprise Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close