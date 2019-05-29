Guest Book View Sign Service Information Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory 1600 Southeast Washington Boulevard Bartlesville , OK 74006 (918)-333-4300 Calling hours 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory 1600 Southeast Washington Boulevard Bartlesville , OK 74006 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM the First Baptist Church Ochelata , OK View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Charles Albert "Charlie" Castleman, 99, of Ochelata, died at 10:48 A.M. on Monday, May 27, 2019.

Funeral services for Mr. Castleman will be held at 10 A.M. on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at the First Baptist Church in Ochelata. Interment will be in the Ochelata Cemetery directed by the Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Friends who wish may call for visitation at the Stumpff Funeral Home on Wednesday from 9 AM until 8 PM.

Mr. Castleman was born on March 13, 1920 at Ochelata, Oklahoma the son of James Preston Castleman and Tisha Grace (Miller) Castleman. He grew up and received his education in Ochelata. He was married to Beulah Overacker at her parent's home east of Ramona and they were married for 70 years until her death on April 11, 2011. Mr. and Mrs. Castleman had made their home in the Ochelata area and he was employed with Reda Pump for 42 years until his retirement. He was a member of the Ochelata Fire Baptized Holiness Church.

Survivors include his daughter, Sharon Kay Morrison of the Ochelata area, a son, Charles Preston Castleman of Pattaya, Thailand, four grandchildren, Rhonda Askew, Kay Brooks, LeAnn McIntosh and Regina Wren, 14 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren. In addition to his wife he was preceded in death by his parents, one brother and five sisters and a granddaughter, Christine Aragon,

