CHICO - Charles Andrew Herman, 65, retired Architect and Waterproofing Consultant has left us and went home from a heart attack Feb. 16, 2019.

Graveside: 2 p.m. Friday, April 19, 2019 in Mount Olivet Cemetery.

Charles was born in Phillipsburg, N.J. and graduated from the University of Oklahoma. Charles was a man of faith and loved the Lord Jesus along with his family and friends. He was extremely generous to all he had contact with and left this world with dignity and grace.

He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Sammy Dee Herman; and his parents, Fred and Deloris Herman.

Survivors: Sister, Linda Robertson and stepsons, Edwin J. Storrs Jr. and wife, Cheri and L.D. Storrs and wife, Jayne; step-grandchildren, Tori R. Horton, Tiffany M. Storrs, Michelle D. Storrs, Justin D. Storrs, Stefani A. Storrs, Leslie D. Storrs, Kesha L. Mitchell and Charlotte N. Storrs; and numerous step-great-grandchildren.