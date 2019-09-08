Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Christopher Brewster. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Charles was born to George Brewster & Avis (Startz) Brewster in Oklahoma City, OK on November 3rd, 1939 & passed away August 31, 2019 in his sleep from natural causes at the home at Brewster's Produce in Whitefield, OK .The family is direct descendants of pilgrim Elder William Brewster of the Mayflower, which sailed to America in the year 1620.

He graduated from Fort Cobb, OK & married Gloria Ruth Lovel June 3, 1961. He helped build the Stockton Lake Dam in Missouri, then was certified in HVAC & moved to Bartlesville, OK 1971 to raise his children, Terry & Jacque. He retired from management at Sears Roebuck in 1985 & was a C.L.E.E.T. certified member of the Bartlesville Police Reserves. He moved to Tahlequah, OK and was Head of Security for Tahlequah City Hospital & Deputy for Cherokee County Sheriff. Upon that retirement, he operated Brewster's Produce in Stigler/Whitefield area following his father "The Watermelon King", George Brewster; & grew State Record-breaking produce & donated vegetables to charities

SURVIVORS:Wife Gloria (Lovel) Brewster of Tahlequah; 2 children- son, Terry Brewster & wife Luba of Sherman, Tx; and daughter, Jacqueline Brewster of Bartlesville. 2 grandchildren of Bartlesville: Steven Haughn & Sasha (Kemerling); & Jennifer (Jones) Tate & husband Clayton Tate. He has 2 local great-grandchildren-Skylar & Bella Johnson and 13 great grandchildren & a host of relatives. Also survived by dear friend, Wanda Ladd of Whitefield.

Charles came from a different time in our country & was born during the Great Depression in the era of, "Waste Not, Want Not," when a man was only as good as his handshake, & honesty & integrity were expected. His hobbies were: touring America on motorcycles, restoring show-quality foreign cars, award-winning gardening, singing, raising fish, photography, & animals. He was a hard, active worker while improving his crops & land. Charles was an accomplished mechanic & autobody repairman He could repair any machine, raise any animal, or grow any crop, & his grandchildren continue the tradition.

Charles had dreamed of being a pilot, but instead devoted his life to providing for his family by working extra. Charles enjoyed criminal justice & enforcing the law which suited his protective, inquisitive, & trustworthy nature. He was giving, compassionate, & community-minded by performing his music free at nursing homes & was The Caller for many square dance clubs. His family will miss his direct guidance & reliable wisdom, but take comfort knowing that we have a wise guardian angel to protect us.

Services completed 9/05/2019 with interment at Stigler Cemetery by his parents.

