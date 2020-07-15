1/1
Charles Earl Carnagey
1943-2020
Charles Earl Carnagey, of Independence, Kansas, passed away on March 25th, 2020 at Wilson County Hospital after a battle with cancer. Charles was born in Fresno, California on August 28th, 1943 to Chester and Helen Carnagey which he survived.
He fell in love with and married Jean Ellen Carnagey (Venables) for 40 plus years until he survived her. They had four children; Darrel L. Carnagey, Charles E. Carnagey, Jr., Tracie Carnagey, and Kimberly Carnagey. Charles worked hard in business for Pepsi, Co., and Xerox as well as a side business, "Chuck's Woodworking" (50 Years In Business) to build a life for his family. Charles enjoyed fishing, reading, and spending time with his family. Charles is survived by three of his four children, Charles Jr., Tracie, and Kimberly.
He is also survived by his sister, grand and great-grandchildren and nieces, and nephews. Charles Carnagey resided with his daughter Kimberly Carnagey and his grandaughter EllenMarie Carnagey and he is loved, "We love you Papa and you have gained your wings".

Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Jul. 15 to Aug. 14, 2020.
