Mr. Charles Emmitt Armstrong, 84, of Dewey, died at 11:39 A.M. on Saturday, August 31, 2019at the Jane Phillips Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the First Church of God in Dewey. Interment will be in the Dewey Cemetery directed by the Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.
Mr. Armstrong was born on September 4, 1934 at Coody's Bluff in Nowata County, Oklahoma the son of Russell "Rusty" and Ida Lorene (Zimmerman) Armstrong. He had attended Oklahoma Christian College and served in the U.S. Navy from June of 1952 until August of 1955 and had also served in the National Guard. He was employed at National Zinc from 1972 until 1993 and at the Price Cutters Bakery for several years. He was a member of Bartlesville Bass Masters and enjoyed fishing, bird watching, baking and spending time with family and grandchildren. He also made his own sauces and passed down the recipes to his grandchildren.
Survivors include his children, Belinda Reah Knox of Wichita, Kansas, Gary Don Armstrong of Dewey, Richard Harowick of Bartlesville, and Mellissa Marling of Lawrence, Kansas, his siblings, Betty Sue, Kenneth Allen and Paul David, 13 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, three brothers, Richard Hudson, Ted Armstrong and Ned Armstrong and a granddaughter, Keyleigh.
Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Sept. 5 to Oct. 4, 2019