Charles Friend "Charlie" Sego (1942 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Friend "Charlie" Sego.
Service Information
Nelson-Berna Funeral Home & Crematory - Fayetteville
4520 N Crossover Rd.
Fayetteville, AR
72703
(479)-521-5000
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Nelson-Berna Funeral Home & Crematory - Fayetteville
4520 N Crossover Rd.
Fayetteville, AR 72703
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Fellowship Fayetteville
3447 N. Hwy 112
Fayetteville, OK
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Charles Friend (Charlie) Sego, 77, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at the Willard Walker Hospice Home. He was born in Wichita, KS, to Presley and Virginia Friend Sego on January 25, 1942.
He was a 1960 graduate of College High School and graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a BBA degree in 1964. He spent his college summers working for Cities Service in the oil fields of El Dorado, KS.
Charlie worked for the IBM Corp., retiring in 1989, and founded the Duck Club Gallery in Fayetteville, AR, operating that business for 35 years.
He is survived by his wife, Frances, sons Bart Sego (wife Gena) of Bentonville, AR, Ted Sego (wife Andrea) of Fayetteville, AR, and Jay Sego (wife Sarah) of Alexandria, VA; mother Virginia Sego of Fayetteville; brother Steve Sego of Bloomington, IN, and six grandchildren.
Memorial service will be on Thursday, October 17, at 10 am at Fellowship Fayetteville, 3447 N. Hwy 112, Fayetteville. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 pm on Wednesday, October 16, at Nelson-Berna Funeral Home, 4520 N. Crossover Rd., Fayetteville.
To sign the online guest book please visit www.nelsonberna.com
Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Oct. 15 to Nov. 14, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.