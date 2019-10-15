Charles Friend (Charlie) Sego, 77, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at the Willard Walker Hospice Home. He was born in Wichita, KS, to Presley and Virginia Friend Sego on January 25, 1942.
He was a 1960 graduate of College High School and graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a BBA degree in 1964. He spent his college summers working for Cities Service in the oil fields of El Dorado, KS.
Charlie worked for the IBM Corp., retiring in 1989, and founded the Duck Club Gallery in Fayetteville, AR, operating that business for 35 years.
He is survived by his wife, Frances, sons Bart Sego (wife Gena) of Bentonville, AR, Ted Sego (wife Andrea) of Fayetteville, AR, and Jay Sego (wife Sarah) of Alexandria, VA; mother Virginia Sego of Fayetteville; brother Steve Sego of Bloomington, IN, and six grandchildren.
Memorial service will be on Thursday, October 17, at 10 am at Fellowship Fayetteville, 3447 N. Hwy 112, Fayetteville. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 pm on Wednesday, October 16, at Nelson-Berna Funeral Home, 4520 N. Crossover Rd., Fayetteville.
