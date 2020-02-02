Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Born 12/13/1945 passed from this world on 01/26/2020. Charles was a husband, a father of two loved children; Michelle Lynn and Keith Benjamin Gray. Charles was known for loving his family. Charles served a tour in Vietnam, after ending that tour, he married his wife Barbara Gray. They were married for 51 years.

Charles came from a family in the ministry, as he was born one out of 14 children. He was second to the youngest. Charles grew up poor; as his father James Ben Gray went to preach the Word of God to as many people who would listen. Charles served in a career with the Veterans Administration in Dallas, Texas for over 30 years. He was well loved by family and friends.

Charles had 3 grandchildren and 1 great granddaughter. His 3 grandchildren were Allison Michelle, Ewan and Emrys; along with great granddaughter Isabella Faye. He was known as papa. He lived to give his family a life; he himself, never had. He instilled a work ethic, a love ethic and a Godly ethic into a family that has served God faithfully.

Charles was proceeded in death by his father James Benjamin and mother Faith Gray. Charles's siblings (multiple) were at the gate of heaven waiting to greet his grand arrival. Charles Gray will forever be known for his jokes, his laughter, his chivalrous manner, and his selfless behaviors with his unrelenting belief in his children. He was instrumental in championing his daughter during her own cancer battle. Charles did not let circumstance dictate to him, he dictated to it. He knew that God was his source and he lived to that standard. Charles was a collector of many interesting artifacts and he loved cars; which he shared with both of his children.

Charles' favorite flowers were Birds of Paradise. He loved the tropical adventures shared between himself and Barbara.

Charles' favorite flowers were Birds of Paradise. He loved the tropical adventures shared between himself and Barbara.

Charles gave his all every time. In death; he was at eternal peace. We love you "24/7".

