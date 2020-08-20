1/1
Cheryl Ann Jeter
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cheryl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cheryl Ann Jeter, Age 65, and longtime resident of Bartlesville, Oklahoma passed away on Sunday August 9th, 2020.
Cheryl was born in El Dorado, KS on December 28th , 1954 to Jack and Wanda (Casida) Jeter. She was a 1972 graduate of Sedan High School in Sedan, KS. After graduation Cheryl held down many various jobs and was quick to pick up any new task given to her. She was also a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Bartlesville. Aunt Annie as her nephews and nieces affectionately called her loved to laugh and was always the first to pop off with a smart aleck comment. She loved to socialize with people and made friends wherever she went.
Cheryl is preceded in death by her parents, Jack G., and Wanda M. Jeter; and her brother, Oliver "Butch" Jeter. She is survived by her sister, Karla (Terry) Siefers of Ellinwood, Kansas; five nieces and nephews and nine great nieces and nephews.
Cremation was chosen and the family will hold a private interment.
Friends who wish may sign the online guest book and leave condolences at www.stumpff.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Aug. 20 to Sep. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved