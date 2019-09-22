Cheryl Diane Cochran, 74, of Bartlesville, Oklahoma, passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019.
Cheryl was born July 17, 1945 in Golden, Colorado to parents David Holloman and Maxine Phillips.
She was married to William Thomas Cochran Sr. on October 17, 1970. She had the most important job as she was a homemaker, wife and mother.
Cheryl enjoyed crocheting, arts and crafts and coloring.
She was preceded in death by her parents, David Holloman and Maxine Phillips.
Cheryl is survived by her husband William, of the home; son William Thomas Cochran Jr. and Tony Cochran and wife Ashley; one grandson Logan Cochran and one expected grandson, all of Bartlesville and one brother Lewis Holloman and wife Leslie of Lake Havasu, Arizona.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 2:00pm at Labadie Heights Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to The Journey Home.
Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Sept. 22 to Oct. 21, 2019