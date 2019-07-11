Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cheryl Lynn (Reese) Wheeler. View Sign Service Information Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home 710 Southeast Dewey Bartlesville , OK 74003 (918)-336-5225 Send Flowers Obituary

Cheryl Lynn Wheeler, 56, resident of Bartlesville, OK passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2019.

Cheryl Lynn Reese was born August 24, 1962 in Bartlesville, OK. She was the daughter of Edwin R. Reese and Patty J. Austin. Cheryl grew up in Bartlesville and graduated from College High School. She attended college at Northern State University where she received a Bachelor Degree in Accounting.

After graduation, Cheryl married Mike Wheeler and moved to Tulsa, OK. They were blessed with one child, Sam Wheeler. Cheryl was active in Sam's life, even jumping in to help with his Cub Scouts. She enjoyed camping, cooking, and traveling. She moved back to Bartlesville after twenty five years, to help care for her mother. She loved taking care of her dogs and was especially fond of her grandchildren. She will be greatly missed.

Survivors include her son, Sam Wheeler and wife Mallory of Broken Arrow; 2 brothers, Tim Reese and wife Jeanette of Waynesboro, GA, Mike Reese and wife Lisa of Noel, MO; and 8 grandchildren, Kaytlin Showler, Londynn Wheeler, Aiden Faust, Max Whitaker, Juniper Hanson, London Hanson, Theo Hanson, and Magnolia Hanson.

She was preceded in death by her parents Edwin R. Reese and Patti Austin.

Visitation will be held Thursday from 9:00 am until 5:00 pm at the Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home Chapel in Bartlesville, OK.

Funeral services for Cheryl will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home Chapel in Bartlesville, OK.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at

In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to Washington County Sheriff's Dept., Good Samaritan Charities, and Hearts & Hands United. Cheryl Lynn Wheeler, 56, resident of Bartlesville, OK passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2019.Cheryl Lynn Reese was born August 24, 1962 in Bartlesville, OK. She was the daughter of Edwin R. Reese and Patty J. Austin. Cheryl grew up in Bartlesville and graduated from College High School. She attended college at Northern State University where she received a Bachelor Degree in Accounting.After graduation, Cheryl married Mike Wheeler and moved to Tulsa, OK. They were blessed with one child, Sam Wheeler. Cheryl was active in Sam's life, even jumping in to help with his Cub Scouts. She enjoyed camping, cooking, and traveling. She moved back to Bartlesville after twenty five years, to help care for her mother. She loved taking care of her dogs and was especially fond of her grandchildren. She will be greatly missed.Survivors include her son, Sam Wheeler and wife Mallory of Broken Arrow; 2 brothers, Tim Reese and wife Jeanette of Waynesboro, GA, Mike Reese and wife Lisa of Noel, MO; and 8 grandchildren, Kaytlin Showler, Londynn Wheeler, Aiden Faust, Max Whitaker, Juniper Hanson, London Hanson, Theo Hanson, and Magnolia Hanson.She was preceded in death by her parents Edwin R. Reese and Patti Austin.Visitation will be held Thursday from 9:00 am until 5:00 pm at the Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home Chapel in Bartlesville, OK.Funeral services for Cheryl will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home Chapel in Bartlesville, OK.Arrangements are under the direction of the Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at honoringmemories.com. In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to Washington County Sheriff's Dept., Good Samaritan Charities, and Hearts & Hands United. Published in Examiner-Enterprise from July 11 to Aug. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Examiner-Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close