Cheryl Lynn Wheeler, 56, resident of Bartlesville, OK passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2019.
Cheryl Lynn Reese was born August 24, 1962 in Bartlesville, OK. She was the daughter of Edwin R. Reese and Patty J. Austin. Cheryl grew up in Bartlesville and graduated from College High School. She attended college at Northern State University where she received a Bachelor Degree in Accounting.
After graduation, Cheryl married Mike Wheeler and moved to Tulsa, OK. They were blessed with one child, Sam Wheeler. Cheryl was active in Sam's life, even jumping in to help with his Cub Scouts. She enjoyed camping, cooking, and traveling. She moved back to Bartlesville after twenty five years, to help care for her mother. She loved taking care of her dogs and was especially fond of her grandchildren. She will be greatly missed.
Survivors include her son, Sam Wheeler and wife Mallory of Broken Arrow; 2 brothers, Tim Reese and wife Jeanette of Waynesboro, GA, Mike Reese and wife Lisa of Noel, MO; and 8 grandchildren, Kaytlin Showler, Londynn Wheeler, Aiden Faust, Max Whitaker, Juniper Hanson, London Hanson, Theo Hanson, and Magnolia Hanson.
She was preceded in death by her parents Edwin R. Reese and Patti Austin.
Visitation will be held Thursday from 9:00 am until 5:00 pm at the Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home Chapel in Bartlesville, OK.
Funeral services for Cheryl will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home Chapel in Bartlesville, OK.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at honoringmemories.com.
In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to Washington County Sheriff's Dept., Good Samaritan Charities, and Hearts & Hands United.
Published in Examiner-Enterprise from July 11 to Aug. 10, 2019