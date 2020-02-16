Guest Book View Sign Service Information Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home 710 Southeast Dewey Bartlesville , OK 74003 (918)-336-5225 Memorial service 10:00 AM Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home 710 Southeast Dewey Bartlesville , OK 74003 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Cheryl Schiermeier died February 13, 2020 at Adam's PARC in Bartlesville.

Cheryl was born November 23, 1948 in Flagler, CO. to Ralph and Faye Holt. She moved to Moody, MO at the age of 10. She contracted polio in 1960 shortly before her 12th birthday. This left her right arm paralyzed, the left arm partially paralyzed, and her left lung partially paralyzed. She did not let her physical handicap stop her from achieving anything she wanted to do. Cheryl married Robert "Bob" Schermeier in Hocomo, Missouri on October 28, 1967.

She was an accomplished stained-glass artist, in spite of the fact that she only had the use of one hand. She was on the Sunfest board for 17 years as concession chairman. She was on the RELI (Resources to Encourage Living Independently) board for the handicapped for a time. She also served on the Red Cross board. She worked at the Bartlesville library for six months and then took a job as the director of the Dewey Municipal Library for 25 years. She was a member of the Green Country Pilot Club, and served as president for two terms, and served on the Arkansas-Oklahoma district for one term. She had been a member of Beta Sigma Phi in the 1970's.

Cheryl donated 50 thousand dollars to set up a scholarship fund for a worthy Dewey student. Cheryl and her husband Bob traveled over a good part of the world from Fiji to Germany and Uruguay to Alaska and many countries in between. One of her best friends, Carmen Stanton, accompanied them on many trips.

The family wishes to thank many special friends who managed to help her so much over the years. These would include Carmen Stanton, Sue Reynolds, Judy Sanders, Sonja Stone, Kay Reynolds, Carl Bevin, Donna Wilcox, and many others.

She was always the life of the party and had been an 1840's re-enactor at the Woolaroc mountain man camp. She enjoyed cooking for the skydive events that her husband Bob participated in for 45 years. She even made one tandem skydive from 13 thousand feet. She will be missed by all.

Cheryl is survived by her husband Bob of the home, her son; Marc of Seattle, sister; Joan, brothers; Allen & Arlan of Mountain Home, Arkansas, and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Kenneth.

A Memorial Service will be held Tuesday February 18, at 10:00 am in the Arnold Moore & Neekamp Chapel.

