Christopher Scott Crocker, 47, owner of Sabores Mexican Restaurant in Dewey, Oklahoma passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 in Bartlesville, Oklahoma.

Christopher was born June 22, 1971 to parents Mike and Sharon (Griffith) Crocker in Bartlesville, Oklahoma.

The Rosary will be held on Saturday, May 18 at 7:00pm in Spanish and Sunday May 19 at 6:00pm in English.

Funeral Services will on Monday, May 20th at 1:00pm at St. Johns Before the Latin Gate Catholic Church in Bartlesville, Oklahoma.

Graveside services will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery in Bartlesville, Oklahoma.

Christopher married Consuelo Ortiz on March 23, 2012 in Bartlesville, Oklahoma.

Christopher loved being outdoors whenever possible. He was an avid deer hunter, liked bass fishing, and shooting. He also loved riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle. Christopher liked having family get together and was always happy when his house was filled with family and friends. He also enjoyed singing karaoke, going to the casinos, and drinking a cold Miller Lite. He will be greatly missed.

Published in Examiner-Enterprise from May 17 to June 16, 2019

