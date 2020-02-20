Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Clarence E. Rutherford, 98, formerly of Bartlesville, Oklahoma died February 8, 2020 at LMH Health in Lawrence, KS. He had lived at Bridge Haven in Lawrence for the last year.

He was born on August 27, 1921 in Augusta, Kansas the son of Charles A. and Edna (Martin) Rutherford.

He was raised and received his education in Augusta, Kansas. He served with honor in WWII in the China, Burma-India Theater with the air transport command.

He graduated from Wichita State University in 1948 and was employed with Phillips Petroleum Company and the U.S. Postal Service.

Clarence married Mary Lee Sackman on September 10, 1955 in Bartlesville, Oklahoma. They made their home in Bartlesville, Oklahoma. Their daughter, Jane Marie, was born on March 26, 1958.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lee on August 20, 1997 and daughter, Jane Marie Bullick on August 5, 2005 and sister, Maxine M. Duvall on May 15, 2016.

Survivors include his niece, Candace Clark, Lawrence; great nieces and nephews, William W. Clark, Deborah A. Romero, Robert C. Clark, Kristine M. Butler; step-daughter, Suzanne Garrett, Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Private family graveside inurnment will be held at the Elmwood Cemetery in Augusta, Kansas.

Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Lawrence Humane Society and may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary.

