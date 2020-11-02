1/1
Clarence Elwane Gilbert
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clarence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clarence Elwane Gilbert
Bartlesville - Clarence Elwane Gilbert, 90, went to be with his Lord and Savior on October 31, 2020, in Bartlesville, OK.
He was born June 25, 1930, in Claremore, OK to Clarence Lawrence and Ada Alice (Poyner) Gilbert. Elwane attended Claremore Public Schools. After graduating he moved to Nowata at the age of 18 to manage the Nowata Shoe Shop and Shoe Store. Elwane attended First Baptist Church of Nowata. That is where he met the love of his life, Merle Dean Brown. He loved to sing and led the music for the church while she played the piano and organ. They also started a church plant together in a neighboring town. Elwane and Deanie were married on November 19, 1950. In 1951, he decided to proudly serve his country in the United States Army. While in the military, he completed shoe repair school graduating as outstanding basic trainee. At the end of his two-year term in the military, they returned to Nowata. They purchased the original shop Elwane had worked in previously and re-opened the store as Gilbert Shoes and Shoe Rebuilders. Elwane was a master leather craftsman and even hand-built cowboy boots for his father in law. They owned and operated the store for over 24 years. He enjoyed serving the Nowata community, and when closing the store in 1977 they held a one-day sale with people lined up around the corner to thank them for their store and to buy one last pair of shoes from them. He was a devoted member and deacon of the First Baptist Church of Nowata. He loved to sing in quartets, was an assistant choir director for a time, and member of the golden notes senior choir. He also loved to teach the Bible as a junior high Sunday school teacher and a senior men's Sunday school teacher. Elwane was an avid golfer, hunter, fisherman, artist and expert peanut brittle maker. Elwane was a loving and dedicated husband, brother, uncle and friend. He will be missed by all that knew him.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Ada Gilbert; four siblings, Calvin Gilbert, Philistine Evans, Velma Lee West and Lloyd Gilbert.
Survivors include his wife Merle Dean Gilbert of the home; two siblings, Vaughn Gilbert and Caroline Testerman; and nieces, nephews and their families.
Graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm Friday, November 6, 2020, at the Relocated Cemetery with Pastor Wayne Clayton officiating. Services are under the direction of Benjamin Funeral Services in Nowata, Oklahoma. Interment will be at the Relocated Cemetery in Nowata, Oklahoma. Online condolences may be left at www.honoringmemories.com or Benjamin Funeral Service's Facebook page.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Benjamin Funeral Home
114 West Cherokee
Nowata, OK 74048
918-273-2700
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved