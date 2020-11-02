Clarence Elwane Gilbert
Bartlesville - Clarence Elwane Gilbert, 90, went to be with his Lord and Savior on October 31, 2020, in Bartlesville, OK.
He was born June 25, 1930, in Claremore, OK to Clarence Lawrence and Ada Alice (Poyner) Gilbert. Elwane attended Claremore Public Schools. After graduating he moved to Nowata at the age of 18 to manage the Nowata Shoe Shop and Shoe Store. Elwane attended First Baptist Church of Nowata. That is where he met the love of his life, Merle Dean Brown. He loved to sing and led the music for the church while she played the piano and organ. They also started a church plant together in a neighboring town. Elwane and Deanie were married on November 19, 1950. In 1951, he decided to proudly serve his country in the United States Army. While in the military, he completed shoe repair school graduating as outstanding basic trainee. At the end of his two-year term in the military, they returned to Nowata. They purchased the original shop Elwane had worked in previously and re-opened the store as Gilbert Shoes and Shoe Rebuilders. Elwane was a master leather craftsman and even hand-built cowboy boots for his father in law. They owned and operated the store for over 24 years. He enjoyed serving the Nowata community, and when closing the store in 1977 they held a one-day sale with people lined up around the corner to thank them for their store and to buy one last pair of shoes from them. He was a devoted member and deacon of the First Baptist Church of Nowata. He loved to sing in quartets, was an assistant choir director for a time, and member of the golden notes senior choir. He also loved to teach the Bible as a junior high Sunday school teacher and a senior men's Sunday school teacher. Elwane was an avid golfer, hunter, fisherman, artist and expert peanut brittle maker. Elwane was a loving and dedicated husband, brother, uncle and friend. He will be missed by all that knew him.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Ada Gilbert; four siblings, Calvin Gilbert, Philistine Evans, Velma Lee West and Lloyd Gilbert.
Survivors include his wife Merle Dean Gilbert of the home; two siblings, Vaughn Gilbert and Caroline Testerman; and nieces, nephews and their families.
Graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm Friday, November 6, 2020, at the Relocated Cemetery with Pastor Wayne Clayton officiating. Services are under the direction of Benjamin Funeral Services in Nowata, Oklahoma. Interment will be at the Relocated Cemetery in Nowata, Oklahoma. Online condolences may be left at www.honoringmemories.com
or Benjamin Funeral Service's Facebook page.