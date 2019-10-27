Guest Book View Sign Service Information Memorial service 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Senior Center Ochelata , OK View Map Send Flowers Obituary

"Frank" Tucker, 68, died October 5, 2019. He was born to "Frank" Clarence Franklin Tucker Sr. and Mary Maxine Shaw on October 13, 1950 at Wash. Co. Memorial Hospital in Bartlesville, OK. He grew up in Hutchinsen, KS then moved back to Bartlesville and lived SW of town where he resided.

He is preceded in death by his father and brother Monroe Tucker.

He had five brothers: Michael Tucker, Martin Tucker, Karl West and Donald Hodge. He also had five sisters: MariLana Tucker Leach, Karla West Karam, Mitzi West Hood, Gwen Tucker and Jenanna Sewell. Three children: Amanda Rose Tucker, Franklin Eugene Tucker and Jaime Marie Tucker Morrison. Eight grandchildren: Zakery, Toby, Chloe, Cooper, Shyanne, Charli, Gavin and Grace.

He was an amazing musician and artist. He worked with his brother Michael Tucker as partners of Tucker Homes Construction.

Memorial Service for Frank will be on Sunday, Nov. 3rd from 2PM-4PM at the Senior Center in Ochelata, OK.

