Clifford Anthony (Tony) Pollock
Bartlesville - Clifford Anthony (Tony) Pollock was born on May 3, 1957, his twin brother and sister's third birthday. They always had great big birthday parties. Tony spent most of his life at Hissom Memorial Center in Sand Springs, Oklahoma until February 8, 1991 when he returned to Bartlesville, Oklahoma to live in a group home with ARC/Employee Ability. Tony enjoyed participating in Special Olympics
and getting cards in the mail. When he was little, he would spend hours with his favorite dog, Butch, swinging on the wooden porch swing that his dad made. He was born to Ira (Sonny) Pollock and Anne Clifford Pollock of Copan, Oklahoma. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ira and Anne, his grandparents, Earl and Minnie Clifford, Ira and Ludie Pollock, and a great niece, Jabree Dawn Davis. He is survived by his brother, Earl Pollock and his wife Pam, of Copan, Oklahoma; his sister, Gloria Davis and her husband Glenn of Bartlesville, Oklahoma; two nieces, Brooke Hadley and her husband Tyler of Bartlesville, Oklahoma; Samantha Wicker and her husband Joe of Bristow, Oklahoma; two nephews, Bryce Davis and his wife Chelsea of Fort Worth, Texas; Dean Pollock of Bristow, Oklahoma; three great nephews, Nolan and Liam Hadley and Jackson Wicker; two great nieces, Payton Hadley and Charlotte Wicker; his roommate and friend of 40 years, Damon Kerr; and several other friends, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made in Tony's name to ARC/Employee Ability. Mail to: PO Box 1422, Bartlesville, Oklahoma 74005-1422. The family will greet friends Monday, November 2 from 6pm to 8pm at Stumpff Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, November 3 at 10am at the Dewey Cemetery. Friends who wish may sign the online guest book and leave condolences at www.stumpff.org
