Cloey passed away June 15, 2019 at 12:57 A.M. surrounded by family.
Cloey was born June 7, 2018 in Bartlesville, OK to Vanessa Groomes. She was born with Nevus and Hydrocephalus. She was later diagnosed with Glioblastoma, which is a very aggressive brain cancer. She fought hard. Cloey loved going on walks, playing with her sister, Lannessa, and listening to music.
Cloey is survived by her mother and father, Vanessa Groomes and Waylon Glover, sister, Lannessa Groomes, two brothers, Landon Fugate and Jaden O'Connell, grandparents, Wesley and Sharon Groomes and Velma Panther, her uncles, Wesley Groomes; Bruce Groomes with wife LeAnne Phelps, aunt Stephani Groomes and uncle Karston Glover, numerous cousins, great aunts and uncles.
Cloey is preceded in death by one brother, Logan Fugate, Grandpa Jerry Glover, Aunt Dawn Groomes, great grandparents John and Bessie Groomes and Grandpa Boone.
Additional survivors are Randall Fugate, Delores Ramsey, aunt and uncle Michael Richards and Beatrice, Grandpa Nate and numerous cousins and relatives.
Visitation will be at the Stumpff Funeral Home on Wednesday from 1 PM until 8 PM.
Funeral services will be held at 2 P.M. on Friday in the Stumpff Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Wendell Abbott of the First Church of God in Nowata officiating.
Friends who wish may sign the online guest book and leave condolences at www.stumpff.org.
Published in Examiner-Enterprise from June 19 to July 18, 2019