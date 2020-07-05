1/1
Craig Stuart Chandler
1941 - 2020
Craig Stuart Chandler, age 79 and a resident of Bartlesville, passed away at 4:55 AM on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 in Bartlesville.
He was the son of Sydney and Elizabeth (Keel) Chandler. His maternal Grandfather was the Governor of Arkansas. Craig was born on May 25, 1941 at Baltimore, Maryland. He was a graduate of the High School in Rosie, Arkansas. Craig furthered his education at Mississippi State University, Georgia Tech and Tulsa University, graduating with Masters Degrees in Electrical and Chemical Engineering.
On June 23, 1964, Craig enlisted in the United States Navy, serving in Vietnam and received his Honorable Discharge on June 22, 1970, with a rank of E-5.
Craig and Terry Camp were united in marriage on June 29, 1968 at Wichita Falls, Texas and they made their home in Bartlesville.
He was an employee of Phillips Petroleum Company where he was an Electrical/Chemical Engineer and retired in 2004.
Craig was a member of the Oak Park United Methodist Church where he served as an Elder, taught a Sunday School Class and also ran the sound system. He was also very active in the Bartlesville Amateur Radio Club and taught classes for the Bartlesville Emergency Management group who provide essential information and support during storms and natural disasters.
Craig was preceded in death by his parents, Sydney and Elizabeth Chandler, two sisters, Mary Lou Dobbs and Cynthia Williams and a son-in-law, Steven Faulkner. He is survived by his wife, Terry of the home; daughters, Trudy Faulkner of Bartlesville, Oklahoma, Sarah Pappan and husband,Will of Wynona, Oklahoma and Gwen Wright and husband, Jeremy of Bartlesville, Oklahoma. He is also survived by grandsons, Cody and Dylan Faulkner; granddaughters, Clara and Tara Hough and Hope Pappan; great granddaughter, Everleigh Hough and great-grandson, Bradley Shane (Hough) King who is due in August.
Also, he is survived by his best friend, "Uncle Dan" Hobson and his wife, Phyllis of San Antonio, Texas.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 5th from 1-6:00 PM and Monday, July 6th from 9:00 AM – 8:00 PM, with family present from 6:00 – 8:00 PM, in the Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of the Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home. A private family interment will be held prior to the service. Family suggests donations to the Alzheimer's Association. To leave an online condolence, visit www.honoringmemories.com.

Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Jul. 5 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
5
Visitation
01:00 - 06:00 PM
Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home
JUL
6
Visitation
09:00 - 08:00 PM
Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home
JUL
7
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home
710 Southeast Dewey
Bartlesville, OK 74003
918-336-5225
July 4, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Linda Priest
July 4, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Ann Tierney
Friend
July 3, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Phyllis Graumann
