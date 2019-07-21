Guest Book View Sign Service Information Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory 1600 Southeast Washington Boulevard Bartlesville , OK 74006 (918)-333-4300 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory 1600 Southeast Washington Boulevard Bartlesville , OK 74006 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Tuxedo Assembly of God Church Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Curtis Leon Wilkinson, 84, of Bartlesville, died at 1:20 A.M. on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at his home following a lengthy illness.

Funeral services will be held at 10 A.M. on Monday, July 22, 2019 at the Tuxedo Assembly of God Church with his son-in-law, Rev. Gene Hewitt officiating. Interment will be in the Memorial Park Cemetery directed by the Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

The family will receive guests for visitation at the Stumpff Funeral Home on Sunday from 6 PM until 8 PM.

Mr. Wilkinson was born at his parents home at Vera, Oklahoma on August 26, 1934. He was the son of Orlando Elighue Wilkinson and Annie Katherine (Olson) Wilkinson. He attended grades 1 thru 5 in Ramona, grades 6 and 7 in Vacaville, California and grades 8 thru 12 at Ramona where he graduated in 1952. He was employed for Cab Renick Service Station in June of 1952 until March of 1956 when he went to work for Meadow Gold (Beatrice Foods) out of Tulsa. He became a distributor for the company in May of 1982 until his retirement in 1996 after 40 years of service. He was married to Carolyn Joyce Haymaker on March 5, 1954 in Dewey and they have made their home in Bartlesville since that time. He has attended the Tuxedo Assembly of God in Bartlesville, Harvestime Assembly of God in Dewey and reNEW Church in Dewey. He was an avid hunter and fisherman who made a number of fishing trips to Mexico. He loved NASCAR racing, the Oklahoma Sooners, and motocross racing with his grandson.

Mr. Wilkinson is survived by his wife, Carolyn Joyce Wilkinson of the home, his son, Lewis Leon Wilkinson and wife Rhonda of Bartlesville, a daughter, Janna L. Hewitt and husband Gene of Dewey, three sisters, Bessie L. Rayborn of Bartlesville, Bonnie Irene Tayrien of Okesa and Mary Alice McKenzie and husband Louie of Bartlesville, three brothers, Clarence DeWayne Wilkinson and wife Marcilee of Bartlesville, Edwin Orlando Wilkinson of Ramona, and William Ray Wilkinson and Rosalie of Bartlesville, two grandchildren, Jared Hewitt and wife Ashley of Little Rock, Arkansas and Kendra Whitehead and husband Stephen of Ramona, and a great granddaughter, Hadley Mae Wilkinson. He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Clara Mae Calvert and two brothers, Johnny Wilkinson in infancy and Wilber Ray Wilkinson.

The family requests memorial donations be made in his name to the reNEW Church, P.O. Box 427, Dewey, Oklahoma, 74029.

