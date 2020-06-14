Cynthia L. Menze passed peacefully on May 19, 2020 after losing her battle to cancer. She came into this life December 21, 1965 and was known as our "Sunshine Child", as she was full of life and love for everyone who met and knew her.

She is survived by her husband Kim Menze, her children Charles Rohan and Kelsey Menze, her grandchildren Charlotte Rohan, parents Charles and Ann Rohan, sisters Deborah Randolph and Kimberly Goldstein.

A celebration of her life is being held privately at the family home and in lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice are requested.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store