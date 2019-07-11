Dale Eugene Holloway, went to be with his Lord and savior on July 7, 2019 born to Harry and Mary (Ives) Holloway, on February 26, 1928. Dale attended school in Mooreland, Oklahoma until the 9th grade at which time he quit school and worked on a farm to help the family. In 1946, he started working for the Railroad.

In 1947 he married Donna B. Colt, he continued with the railroad for about a year, then in 1950 they moved to Bartlesville, Oklahoma.

Survivors include: wife of 71 years, Donna of the home, one son Jimmie (Judy) Holloway, of Bartlesville, a daughter Sharon (Glin) Eden, of Dewey, 6 grandchildren, Bill Eden (Kim Johnson) of Bixby, Oklahoma, Kimberly (John) Wheeler of Bartlesville, Cody (Yvonne) Holloway Battle of Mountain, Nevada, Jason Woody of Bartlesville , Justin (Lindsey) Holloway of Gentry, Arkansas, Travis Holloway and Maddy of Yale, Oklahoma. 8 great grandchildren: Kyla (Alex) Swanson of Bartlesville, Ashleigh Eden of Bartlesville, Robert Eden of Bartlesville, Ryker & Rhett Holloway of Gentry, Arkansas, Davianna Johnson of Bixby, McKaylee & Kacie Holloway of Battle Mountain, Nevada. 3 great-great grandchildren: Zachary Swanson of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, Ryann & Avery Swanson of Bartlesville. Sister, Roberta Harrel of Milton, Florida. Nephew, Dale (Imogene) Carter of Prague, Oklahoma, and one niece Sandra (Chris) Riff of Afton, Oklahoma.

Dale was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Leonard, a sister, Marilyn Carter, a son, Sonny Holloway, and a great granddaughter, Tynlee Holloway.

A Memorial Service will be held at Rose Hill Baptist Church in Dewey, Oklahoma on Friday, July 12th at 11:00a.m. Cremation is under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.