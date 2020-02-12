Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dana Jo Baker, 73, of Bartlesville, Oklahoma, died Friday, February 7, 2020.

Dana was born March 16, 1946, in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, to parents S. Dean and Olive Margaret (Adamson) Clark.

She attended Dewey Schools and graduated in 1964. She later received her bachelor's degree from Bartlesville Wesleyan College.

Dana worked for Phillips Petroleum Company for over thirty years until she retired in 2009.

She was active and served on the board of the American Maltese Association, where she participated in showing her own Maltese culminating in a championship for her beloved Echo. She also served on the Dewey High School Alumni committee for several years.

Dana is preceded in death by her mother Olive Clark; sister Karen Clark Thrall and brother Gary Clark.

She is survived by her father Dean Clark; brother Matt Clark and wife Rose; nephews Dean Thrall and his daughters Amanda, Kaelyn and Makenzi, cousin Linda Remke and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

