Funeral service for CSM (Retired) Daniel George Linehan, Jr., were Monday, March 18, 2019 at the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Chaplain (CPT) Garrett Cardinet, Fort Sill, officiating.

Burial with full military honors followed at Ft. Sill National Cemetery in Elgin, Oklahoma.

Daniel George Linehan, Jr., age 81, Lawton, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 in Oklahoma City after a long illness. He was born on September 21, 1937 in Bartlesville, Oklahoma to Daniel George Linehan, Sr. and Catherine (Wilhelm) Linehan, the first of eight children.

Daniel joined the U. S.

After retiring from the Army, Daniel completed a Bachelor of Science in Business at Cameron University, graduating in 1980. Later he earned a Master of Business Administration at Oklahoma City University. Upon graduating, he completed the exam to become a Certified Public Accountant. He then began his second career as Director of Community Activities at Ft. Sill from which he retired in 1999.

While traveling around the world, Daniel and Herta raised their three children, two daughters, Monika and Ellen Anne, and a son, Daniel George III. Daniel was a supportive father and husband, proud of his family and their accomplishments. He had a brilliant mind and was a seemingly endless fount of knowledge. He was well read and enjoyed mental challenges, puzzles, and beating the odds. The consummate storyteller, Daniel had a gift for holding his audience in suspense. He was also a collector of, among other things, coins, stamps, and fine cigars.

He is survived by his wife of the home, Herta Linehan; daughter, Monika Linehan, Lawton; daughter Ellen Anne Linehan-Keller and husband Larry, Plano, Texas; son, Daniel George Linehan, III and wife Rena, Norman; three granddaughters, Carley Van Hooser, Josie Linehan, and Danielle Linehan, Norman; his mother, Catherine Linehan, Oklahoma City; brother, John Linehan and wife Caroline, Stillwater; sister, Patricia Ann Platt, Oklahoma City; brother Michael Linehan; brother, Steven Linehan and wife Sherri, Bartlesville; brother, Richard Linehan, Bartlesville; sister, Mary Elkan and husband Glen, Bartlesville; brother, Bill Linehan and wife Allyson, Bartlesville; a sister-in-law, Anna Stuppy, Giessen, Germany; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his father, Daniel George Linehan, Sr.

