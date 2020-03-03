Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Darlene Ann (Johnson) Herrin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Darlene Ann Herrin (Johnson) was born in Pawhuska, OK on September 23, 1939 to Ray E. and Gladys Bailey Johnson. She grew up in Pawhuska, OK and gave her heart to the Lord at a very early age. Her daddy gave her the nickname "Betsy" which carried on into her adult life. She was also known as "Grandma Mush." After high school she married James Patrick Leland of Pawhuska, OK Together they had three children: Cary, David and Rhona. Later in life, she remarried to Robert Jo Herrin of Barnsdall, OK. They moved all around Oklahoma pastoring different churches and serving the Lord. She loved to worship Jesus by singing and playing the organ.

Darlene was a talented artist-She loved to draw, and her artwork was spectacular. She was a talented musician- she could quiet a room and make anyone cry with her organ playing. She was a gifted poet- her poems were powerful and full of meaning. She was a loving mother and grandmother- no one loved harder or deeper than her. She was a devout Christian- she had the entire bible memorized and she was a mighty prayer warrior. Not a day went by that she did not spend hours in prayer with her savior.

Darlene is survived by, Children: Son, Cary Herrin of Lexington, OK; Son, David Leland of Chickasha, OK; Daughter, Rhona McDonald and husband Rodney of Prue, OK; Grandchildren, David Leland and wife Sara of Chickasha, OK; Christian Branson and husband Kyle of Bartlesville, OK, Maygan Herrin of Fallon, NV, David Herrin of Fallon, NV, Courtney Holt and husband Buck of Prue, OK, Corey McDonald and wife Jami of Prue, OK; Great-Grandchildren, Anaiya Leland, Lily Herrin, Drake Herrin, Roman Holt, Carter Branson, Anberlyn McDonald, Paisley, Leland, Ruby McDonald, McKinley Branson and Oliver Holt; Sister Doris Jean Dunbar and husband Bill of Tulsa, OK; Sister-in-law Sharon Johnson of Tulsa, OK; Sister-in-law, Sue Johnson of Ponca City, OK; Nephew, Jerry Corbin of Tulsa, OK, Nephew Chris Johnson of Ponca City, OK; Nephew Danny Johnson and wife Kara of Sapulpa, OK; Daughter-in-law, Kathlene Lindberg of Fallon, NV; Close Family Friend, LeAnn Pollard of Bartlesville, OK; As well as numerous great nieces and great nephews.

Darlene is proceeded in death by, Parents, Ray E. Johnson and Gladys Bailey Johnson

Brothers, Darold Johnson and Dan Johnson; Husbands, James Patrick Leland and Robert Jo Herrin; Nephew, Dale Wayne Johnson

A Memorial Service will be held Wednesday March 4th at 10:00am. Wynona Assembly of God, 4th & Highland.

