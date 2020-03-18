Guest Book View Sign Service Information Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory 1600 Southeast Washington Boulevard Bartlesville , OK 74006 (918)-333-4300 Send Flowers Obituary

Darrell Allen Kerr, 67, of Bartlesville died at 8:30 P.M. on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Funeral services will be held at 2 P.M. on Friday, March 20, 2020 in the Stumpff Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor John Bechtold of the Word of Victory Church at Ketchum, Okla officiating. Interment will be in the White Rose Cemetery directed by the Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Friends who wish to call for visitation may do so from 9 AM to 5 PM on Wednesday and Thursday.

Mr. Kerr was born in Bartlesville, Oklahoma on June 15, 1952 to James D. and Lorraine Evelyn (Oliver) Kerr. He grew up and received his education in Bartlesville and then served in the U.S. Army from April 1972 until January 1974. Following his Honorable Discharge, he returned to Bartlesville where he was employed with Reda Pump as a machinist. He later became active as an electrician traveling to various locations Following his retirement, he made his home in the Grand Lake area in 2012 until moving to Bartlesville in 2016.

Survivors include four children, Shelly Dee Haberly of Bartlesville, Kassy Leann Cunningham of Bartlesville, Seth Kerr of North Vernon, Indiana and Melissa Jamison of Grand Island, Nebraska, two bonus children, Travis Oliver and Jessica Mullendore both of Frankfort, Indiana, two sisters, Karen Johnson Bailey and Phyllis Moore both of Bartlesville, and several grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother DeWayne Kerr.

