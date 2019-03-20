Obituary Guest Book View Sign

BRIERLEY, David (Dave) Arthur, of Pawhuska, Oklahoma, passed away on March 13, 2019, just shy of his 93rd birthday. Dave was born on April 9, 1926 to the late Ruth Jones Brierley and Vincent V. Brierley. Born in Griggsville, Illinois, he attended Pittsfield High School and the

Dave spent 70 years practicing as a certified petroleum geologist. Dave was a pioneer in the industry, having begun his career opening up sand fields in Ohio, then rediscovering fields in Kansas and undertaking groundbreaking well-side geology in Oklahoma. Forty-five years of Dave's long career was practicing in Osage County, Oklahoma, where he and Lila, his wife of 48 years, made their home.

As much as he loved geology, Dave loved family more. He is survived by Lila G. Brierley, three daughters: Mary Mitchell, Kay Krebbs (Nathan) and Lori Lovell (Jim); eight sons: Michael Brierley, Jeff Brierley (Virginia Harrison), John McGuire (Marcella), Frank McGuire (Elaine), Mic McGuire (Pam), Chuc McGuire and Rich McGuire (Maria Dunn); nineteen grandchildren; twenty-three great grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his beloved brother, Vincent Larue Brierley, and son, David Charles (Chuck) Brierley.

He dedicated his life to family and loved the outdoors. His most treasured activities were hunting, fishing and boating. He like to play the ukulele and sing, tinkered endlessly and could fix anything. He was the family photographer, dependable, hardworking, honest and fun. Dave was an incredible husband, father, grandfather, mentor and friend. He loved his kids, all of their children and grandchildren, landowners, roustabouts, friends and neighbors. Atta boy, Dave!

Services will be held Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 2:00 PM at First United Methodist Church of Pawhuska, Oklahoma.

Viewing will be held Monday, March 18, 2019 from noon-8 pm at Kendrick McCartney Johnson Funeral home, Pawhuska Oklahoma.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the , 2227 E Skelly Dr, Tulsa, OK 74105.

223 East Sixth

Pawhuska , OK 74056

