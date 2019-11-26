David Leon Lacy, 65, passed away from complications of COPD on November 19, 2019 in Tulsa, where he had resided for several years.

David was born in Pawhuska on January 14, 1954, and was the youngest child of Edna Lois and Thomas Vernon Lacy. He was raised with his two sisters and brother in Barnsdall, and graduated with the class of 1972.

David and the former Deborah Rice were married on June 1, 1973, and they made their home in Barnsdall. On June 19, 1977, David received the best Father's Day gift ever, with the birth of their daughter, Karissa.

David was employed in oilfield work, and later as a crane operator throughout the US, until his health declined.

David is survived by his daughter, Karissa Haberly, her husband, Matt, and his grandson, Trenton Haberly. He is also survived by his brother, Bob Lacy, nieces Cheryl Streets, Connie Moore, Kavra Walker, and nephews, Eric Diehl and Jay Lacy, cousin, Lynne Ashton, and several great nieces and nephews.

David was preceded in death by his parents, and his two sisters, Jean Diehl and Donna Balentine.

In death, David was able to give of himself through organ and tissue donation. Please join us at a remembrance service Wednesday, November 27th at 2pm at the Barnsdall Community Center, with Randy Gamble officiating. Final arrangements are through Serenity Cremation Services.