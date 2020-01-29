Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Pawhuska Elks Lodge #2542 Send Flowers Obituary

David Lowell Parker, 84 of Pawhuska succumbed to lung cancer at his home surrounded by family on January 20, 2020. Dave was born on July 17, 1935 in Elgin, KS to Fred E. and Zona Hampton Parker. He attended school at Boulanger and Pawhuska. Dave was in the Army from 1957 to 1959 serving in Germany. After discharged he began his career in pipeline construction working on many pipelines across the country and overseas. On November 11, 1970 he married Arlene Parker in Sedan, KS. He was a member of The Union of Operating Engineers from 1962 until his passing. He was also a member of the Pawhuska

He is survived by two children; Scott Parker and wife, Heidi, of Pawhuska and Jackie Chavey and husband, Jim, of Drummond, OK; two brothers Dale Parker of Pawhuska, Don Parker and wife, Jean, of Cleveland, OK; two sisters June Parker Sumter of Pawhuska and Peggy Parker Nelson and husband, Roy, of Canton, TX. 6 Grandchildren; Kailey Parker and Lynzee Parker of Pawhuska, John Parker of Pawhuska, Jeremy Cochrane of Springfield, MO, James Chavey and Jacie Chavey of Drummond, OK and several nieces and nephews.

Dave was preceded in death by his parents; wife Arlene Parker; son William Dale Parker; brothers Glenn Parker and Henry Dean Parker.

He will be deeply missed by family and friends.

Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday February 1, 2020 @ 11 a.m. at the Pawhuska Elks Lodge #2542

