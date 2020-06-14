David Truman Jimison passed unexpectedly from this life on June 9, 2020, at the age of 74 in Cleveland, Oklahoma.
Born at home September 8, 1945, in Briartown, Oklahoma, David is the son of Tom Rson and Bertha Norine (Hoos) Jimison. Raised in Bartlesville and Ochelata, he is a member of the Ochelata High School Class of 1963. Following high school, David enlisted in the United States Navy where he served aboard the U.S.S. Kittyhawk and the U.S.S. Independence during the Vietnam Conflict from 1964-1968. A member of Attack Squadron 75, the World Famous Sunday Punchers, David was awarded the Navy Unit Commendation Ribbon, the National Defense Service Medal, the Bronze Star, the Vietnam Campaign Medal with device, and the First Good Conduct Award.
In 1971, David earned his Associate's Degree in Electrical Technology from Northeastern Oklahoma College. He furthered his education at Oklahoma State University before going to work at Phillips Petroleum. On January 22, 1972, David was united in marriage to Lucinda Lou Scullawl in Ochelata, Oklahoma. He retired from Sunoco Oil in 2002 after 22 years at the Tulsa Refinery.
David loved going fishing with his family, watching his kids play soccer, playing cards, dominos, and board games with his family. He enjoyed reading Louis L'Amoure westerns and Clive Cussler mysteries and working puzzles. In his retirement, David spent nearly every day playing golf or cards with his buddies at the Keystone Golf Club. One of his fondest memories was a three day golfing trip through Texas with his brother Bill and brother-in-law Dean. Most of all, he enjoyed any activity with his family that he loved dearly.
David is survived by his wife of 48 years, Lucinda Jimison of the home, son, John David Jimison of Tulsa, Oklahoma, daughters, Sheila Raye Jimison of Cleveland, Oklahoma, and Riki Lynn Jimison of Cleveland, Oklahoma, Grandchildren Tennon and Stephanie, Sister, Nancy and husband Jimmy Madden, Brothers-in-law, Victor Scullawl, Jr. and wife Evelyn, Dean Scullawl and wife Marlesha, 20 nieces and nephews, 22 great nieces and nephews, and 6 great-great- nieces and nephews and numerous friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Tom and Bertha Jimison, four brothers, Frank Jimison, Allen "Bob" Jimison, Kenneth Jimison, Billie Mac Jimison, and a nephew, Thomas "TW" Jimison.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 pm, Thursday, June 18, 2020 at the Matoaka Baptist Church with Dr. Rick Cope officiating. The family will receive friends and family Tuesday, June 16, 2020, from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at the Chapman-Black Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Matoaka Cemetery near Ochelata, Oklahoma. Chapman-Black Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. Friends and Family may visit an online guest book and memorial page for David at www.chapman-black.com In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations can be made to the Cleveland High School Golf Team at Cleveland Public Schools 600 N. Gilbert, Cleveland, Oklahoma 74020. Please note in the memo "Golf in memory of David Jimison"
Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Jun. 14 to Jul. 13, 2020.