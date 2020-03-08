Guest Book View Sign Service Information Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory 1600 Southeast Washington Boulevard Bartlesville , OK 74006 (918)-333-4300 Send Flowers Obituary

Deborah Jean (Robertson) Dawson, 64, of Bartlesville, died at 4:49 P.M. on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at the Ascension Jane Phillips Medical Center in Bartlesville.

Funeral services will be held at 10 A.M. on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 in the Stumpff Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside services will be held at 2:30 P.M. on Tuesday at the Green Hill Cemetery in Muskogee directed by the Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Visitation for family and friends will be at the Stumpff Funeral Home on Sunday from 9 A.M. until 5 P.M. and Monday from 9 A.M. until 8 P.M.

Deborah Jean Robertson was born in Houston, Texas on May 18, 1955 the daughter of James Adelbert Robertson and Martha Anne (McKinney) Robertson. She moved with her family to Bartlesville in 1960 where she attended Madison Junior High School and Sooner High School. Following her high school graduation, she moved to Georgia where she became a radiologist at the Spalding County Hospital until becoming the Director of Radiology at the Southern Crescent Technical College in Griffin, Georgia. Following her retirement, she returned to Bartlesville to be near her parents and assist in their care. She was a Charter Member of the Eastern Heights Baptist Church in Bartlesville.

Survivors include one son, Daniel R. Dawson and his wife Morgan of Caney, Kansas, one brother, James Adelbert "Bert" Robertson of Bartlesville, three grandchildren, Davin Dawson, Jackson Dawson and Gideon Dawson, two cousins, David Rice and Rob Rice and friends, Wanda Rowse Bush and Jerry Bush of Williamson, Georgia, Kelly Laughlin Lowen of the Washington, D.C. area and Gary Hanigan, Tammy Boals and Brenda Harris all of Bartlesville. She was preceded in death by her parents and a grandson, James Dawson.

