Debra L. Findley Pyatte
Debra L. Findley Pyatte
Nowata - Debra L. Findley Pyatte, 63, of Nowata, died on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. She was born on October 30, 1957, in Bartlesville to parents Robert Findley and Joan Smith Findley.
She is survived by her husband, John, of the home, daughter Jennifer of Tonkawa, OK son Cody and his wife Emily of Desloge, MO, her sister Diana and her husband Greg of Florida, three grandsons, Lane Nakota, and Gabe, and on granddaughter, Abbey.
She is preceded in death by her parents Robert and Joan Findley, one son Dakota, and one granddaughter, Jabree.
Per Debra's wishes, no services will be held at this time. Friends who wish may sign the online guest book and leave condolences at www.stumpff.org.

Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Stumpff-Nowata Funeral Home
620 East Cherokee Avenue
Nowata, OK 74048
(918) 273-1550
November 4, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Stumpff-Nowata Funeral Home
