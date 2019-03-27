Debra Lynn (Codding) Hough, 62, of Bartlesville, passed away Friday, March 22, at her home.
Debbie was born to Glen and Mary (Noblitt) Codding, July 27, 1956. Debbie graduated from Copan High School in 1974. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her brother Larry. She is survived by her sister Gwen Engelbert (Donald) of Copan, sister in law Diana Codding of Copan, sons Brandon (Rachel) and Corey (Joey) of Bartlesville, and four grandchildren: Michael Hough and fiancee' Shunta of Nowata, Kody Hough, Emalee Hough, and Annaleah Hough all of Bartlesville.
Private services pending.
