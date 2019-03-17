Delbert E. Holmes, 87, of Kingsland, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at his residence.
Mr. Holmes was born January 25, 1932 in Centrailia, Oklahoma, and was the son of the late William and Julia Allensworth Holmes. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Raymond Dale Holmes and sister, Maxine Millikan.
Mr. Holmes had resided in Bartlesville, OK, from 1952 to 2007, before coming to Camden County. He had been employed with Phillips Petroleum Company, retiring with 40 years of service. He was a veteran of the United States Army.
Survivors include his loving wife of 66 years, Marjorie King Holmes; daughter and son in law, Brenda and Ken Barbery; grandson, Shane Barbery and great grandson, Dalton Barbery.
Graveside services were held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 2:00 pm, at Oak Grove Cemetery in St. Marys with Pastor James Roberson officiating.
Allison Memorial Chapel and Funeral Home of St. Marys, GA, was in charge of arrangements.
Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Mar. 17 to Apr. 16, 2019