Deloras Marie Johnson was born October 9, 1936, in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, to Roy Vern and Odessa "Dess" (Lynn) Dixon. She died Sunday, July 14, 2019, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at the age of 82 years. Deloras was reared and educated in Copan, Oklahoma, and was graduated with the Copan High School Class of 1954. On December 17, 1954, she was married to Carl Johnson in Bartlesville, Oklahoma. Deloras had long career as an administrative assistant with Phillips Petroleum Company in Bartlesville that spanned over 35 years. She was strong in her faith and was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Copan. She enjoyed a variety of pastimes, but none more important than spending time with her family. Those she leaves behind who hold many cherished memories include:
Her son and daughter-in-law; Brad and Ginger Johnson, Granddaughter: Kayla Hargrove and husband Skyler, Grandson; Clint Johnson, Great granddaughter; Harper Marie Johnson, Sister; Colleen Baker.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Carl "Pops" Johnson, sister, Bonnie Galanis, and two brothers-in-law, Carl Baker, and George K. Galanis, Jr.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Mowery Funeral Service in Owasso. Graveside funeral service with committal will be held Thursday, July 18, 2019, at the Dewey Cemetery in Dewey, Oklahoma. Arrangements and services were entrusted to Mowery Funeral Service of Owasso.
www.moweryfs.com
Published in Examiner-Enterprise from July 18 to Aug. 17, 2019