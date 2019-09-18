Guest Book View Sign Service Information Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory 1600 Southeast Washington Boulevard Bartlesville , OK 74006 (918)-333-4300 Visitation 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory 1600 Southeast Washington Boulevard Bartlesville , OK 74006 View Map Vigil 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory 1600 Southeast Washington Boulevard Bartlesville , OK 74006 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Tyro Christian Church Tyro , KS View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Delvin Everett Hand, 83, of Bartlesville, died at 5:02 P.M. on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at The Journey Home in Bartlesville.

Funeral services for Mr. Hand will be held at 2 P.M. on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at the Tyro Christian Church in Tyro, Kansas with Evangelist David Bycroft officiating. Interment will be in the Robbins Cemetery at Dearing, Kansas directed by the Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Visitation will be at the Stumpff Funeral Home from 9 AM until 8 PM on Wednesday with the family receiving guests at the funeral home on Wednesday from 6 PM until 8 PM.

Mr. Hand was born at Webster City, Iowa on October 9, 1935 the son of Everett Marvin and Evelyn Irene (Meyers) Hand. He received his education in the Webster City Schools and later attended Iowa State University at Ames, Iowa and Phillips University at Enid, Oklahoma. He was married to Donna Jean Williams at Webster City, Iowa on January 12, 1957. They made their home in Newton, Iowa until 1974, Enid, Oklahoma from 1974 until 1980, Coffeyville, Kansas from 1980 until 2008 when they moved to Bartlesville. Mr. Hand was the plant manager for Jensen Brothers Manufacturing Co. in Coffeyville until his retirement in 2005. He loved God and was active in his church, the Tyro Christian Church. He also enjoyed researching genealogy and investments, woodworking, gardening, camping, traveling to National Parks, canoeing, hiking and boating.

Survivors include his wife, Mrs. Donna Hand of the home in Bartlesville, four children, Delvin Everett "Buddy" Hand Jr and wife Vicki of Tyro, Kansas, Lori Lea (Hand) Barlow and husband Mark of Ballwin, Missouri, Debbie Jean (Hand) Waken and husband Wally of Broken Arrow, Okla., and Mark Alan Hand and wife Nikki of Webb City, Missouri, one sister, Kaye Wheeler and husband Gordon of Marion, Iowa, seven grandsons and four granddaughters, William Barlow, Bailey (Barlow) Bolinger, Kyle Hand, Robert James Waken, Charles Waken, Evan Hand, Aimee (Hand Vogele, Hannah (Hand) McKibben, Mikayla Hand, Zackary Hand and David Hand, and seven great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister, Brenda Hand and a grandson, Michael Barlow.

In lieu of flowers, friends who wish may send memorial contributions in Mr. Hand's name to Christ in Youth, P.O. Box B, Joplin, Missouri 64802.

