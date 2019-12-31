Guest Book View Sign Service Information Floral Haven 6500 S. 129th East Ave. Broken Arrow , OK 74012 (918)-252-2518 Send Flowers Obituary

Denise Lynn Thompson White was born June 19, 1956 in Fort

While raising her four children as a single parent, Denise returned to college and earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education from Oklahoma Wesleyan University in 1993. Her first teaching position was at Barnsdall Elementary where she made many happy memories for her second and third grade students. As her own children grew older and flew the nest, she extended her wings and moved to Topeka where she taught for many more years at Avondale East Elementary School. She was highlighted by the local news station as an outstanding educator and again helped many children by giving them an excellent educational foundation. She retired in 2008 and moved back to Bartlesville to be near more of her family.

Denise loved to travel, experience new foods, hug random animals, and spend time with her grandchildren. She also loved to spend a day fishing. She was preceded in death by her father, Ronald Thompson. She is survived by her mother, Barbara Thompson; two sisters, Kathi Littmann and Michelle Rigdon; her four beautiful children and seven grandchildren; as well as many friends and extended family members.

Services will be January 2, 2020 at 11:00 am at the First Baptist Church in Hominy, OK. The address is 202 S. Price Street.

