Dennie Marie (Locke) Williams
1939 - 2020
Dennie Marie Williams went home to live eternally with the Lord on Saturday morning. August 8, 2020. She was 80 years old.
Dennie was born November 1, 1939 to Cullen and Ruby (Leopard) Locke in St. Jo, Texas. The family later moved to Keota, OK where Dennie attended school. Dennie was united in marriage to LD. Williams on July 29, 1959 and they made their home in Bartlesville.
Dennie enjoyed being a homemaker, caring for her children, and keeping a clean home. She was a master seamstress and sewed many dance costumes, dresses, shirts, and Halloween costumes for her children.
Dennie also enjoyed staying active in her church and had a strong faith in the Lord, Jesus Christ. Her relationship with Christ was the most important thing to her and she held to that faith her entire life. She was an adamant prayer warrior who was so loved and will be very missed.
Dennie is survived by a daughter; Christi Heald and her husband Brad of Tulsa, a grandson; Ryan King, two step grandchildren; Nolan and Kyra, two brothers; Frank Locke and his wife Kay, Robert Locke and his wife Sue.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a son Larry "Duane" Williams, a sister; Doris Jean Preston, and a brother Orville Locke.
Visitation for Dennie will be Sunday August 16, from 1:00 – 6:00pm at Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home. A Graveside service will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery in Bartlesville, OK on Monday August 17, at 10:00 am.
Services have been entrusted to Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online Condolences can be left at honoringmemories.com

Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Aug. 14 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Visitation
01:00 - 06:00 PM
Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home
AUG
17
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Memorial Park Cemetery
