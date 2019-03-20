Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Denver White (McCleary) Whinery. View Sign

Whinery, Denver White (McCleary), 82 years old, went home on March 9, 2019.

Denver had a variety of occupations from a small business owner with her then husband Howard (Pop) White, Silver Dollar Café on Hulah Lake to a foster parent in Louisiana, Kansas and Oklahoma. Her favorite occupation was being a grandmother and great grandmother. Not only to her own grandchildren, but also her fosters, too numerous to mention.

Service to be March 23, 2019 at 1:00pm at Kendrick McCartney Johnson Funeral Home at 223 E 6th St Pawhuska, Oklahoma. Denver was born on June 12th, 1936 in Denver, Colorado to Madeline Whitney and Tedrow McCleary.

Denver was very active with her husband Howard White in the VFW activities and helped out at the housing authority at Cedar Ridge apartments. She was very active in the Pawhuska Church of God with her husband Gene Whinery.

Denver loved people and was loved by many, she will be truly missed by all. As a friend said she was a classy lady, and no one was a stranger for long.

Denver is survived by husband Gene Whinery, her sisters Sandy Stanko, Sherri Pierce and brother Ted McCleary (Jeanie). Her son John Scranton (Sandy), grandson Zach (Justina) and granddaughter Jamie Wulf (Nate), Great granddaughters Emily and Leona Scranton and grandsons Jax and Wyatt Wulf and Ezekiel Scranton.

In lieu of flowers the family would like for you to donate to in Denver's name. She loved to share what she had, let that continue.

Interment to be at a later date. Funeral Home McCartney's Johnson Funeral Home

223 East Sixth

Pawhuska , OK 74056

