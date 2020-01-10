Deon Mertz (1927 - 2020)
Service Information
Hood Mortuary
1261 East Third Avenue
Durango, CO
81301
(970)-247-2312
Service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
Obituary
Deon Mertz, 92 years, of Durango, CO, passed 1/1/2020, surrounded by family at Mercy Hospice House. She was born 5/4/1927. A service will be held at 11:00 a.m. 1/11/2020 at Summit Church, Durango, CO.
Deon was preceded in death by her husband Clyde Mertz, who passed in 2009. She is survived by her sons Thomas, Richard, Charles & Daniel and their families. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Summit Church, Durango, CO.
A full obituary can be seen at www.hoodmortuary.com.
Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Jan. 10 to Feb. 9, 2020
