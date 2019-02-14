Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Derek Steven Hill. View Sign

Derek Steven Hill, 37, of Toronto, OH, passed away Saturday, February 9, 2019, at his home. He was born October 6, 1981, in Steubenville, OH, the son of Donald Eugene and Yun ki (Lee) Hill of Bartlesville, Ok.

Derek spent a majority of his adolescent and early adulthood in Bartlesville, Ok, where he graduated from Bartlesville High School. During his school years, he spent his time playing saxophone in the Bruin Brigade and hanging out at Jack's with his friends. Derek left Oklahoma in pursuit of a career in truck driving and spent a number of years traveling across the nation. Derek eventually found himself back in the mountain momma state of West Virginia, and finally settled in Toronto, OH, driving for Prop Logistics, LLC.

Derek was a Miami Dolphins and Pittsburgh Pirates fan to the core. He loved jamming out on his guitar or drums, going to concerts, singing karaoke, trying to beat his dad at bowling, and spending time with his family, friends, and pets Sienna and Sophie. He left his mark on this world through his selfless love and knew no stranger.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sister Kimberly and her husband, Aaron Crowell of Bartlesville, Ok; nieces and nephews Ayden, Taylor, Kayleigh, and Wyatt; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and beloved friends who he considered family.

Friends were welcomed on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 from 2 until 5 pm, with services to follow at Greco-Hertnick Funeral Home, 3219 Main Street, Weirton, WV. Private interment will be held at the convenience of his family. An additional celebration of life will be held in Bartlesville, Ok at a later date and time.

